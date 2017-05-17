COMINGUPROSES

Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image abc"><span>ABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Adam&#47; Age: 27&#47; Occupation: Real Estate Agent&#47; Height: 6&#39;2&#34; (ABC)</span></div>
Jennifer Matarese
On this 13th season of "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay has 31 men vying for the final rose and a chance at proposing to her.

Chris Harrison revealed the men competing for her heart in a special Facebook Live on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the Facebook Live announcement below:


Harrison said that there are few men to keep an eye on, whether they may be front-runners or men who standout for some other reason.

For instance, Fred went to camp with Rachel and she was actually his camp counselor! He always had a crush on her and this could be his big chance at love with her.

Jonathan is known as the "Tickle Monster." Harrison assured viewers it wasn't in a creepy way, but rather he works as a doctor and apparently there's a sweet reason behind it.

Then there's Kenny, the professional wrestler! He also has a daughter and apparently cries the whole season.

Lee's personality rubs the guys the wrong way, while DeMario may not be there for the "right reasons," according to Harrison.

If you are wondering what "Whaboom" means under Lucas' description, you aren't alone. Harrison described it as a "lifestyle" and it's "who he is."

He also said to watch out for Peter.

Who do you think has the best shot at falling in love with Rachel? You can read more about the guys HERE.

Don't miss the big premiere Monday night at 9/8c on ABC!
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bacheloretterachel lindsaycominguprosesbacheloretteABCchris harrison
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged
Nick picks his final two on 'The Bachelor'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See the original cast of Roseanne in photos
ABC unveils 2017-18 Primetime schedule
Allison Tolman talks about ABC's newest comedy 'Downward Dog'
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Transgender victim shot and killed in Central Fresno, Dyer says
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Show More
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
CHP officers testify in preliminary hearing of woman accused of causing deadly DUI crash near Tulare
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos