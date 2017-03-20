ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' cast includes Simone Biles, Mr. T

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Nick Viall, who just got engaged on &#39;&#39;The Bachelor,&#39;&#39; is competing on this season of &#39;&#39;Dancing with the Stars.&#39;&#39; (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
The full cast of season 24 of Dancing with the Stars includes gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and The A-Team star Mr. T.

Fans of television are sure to find a celebrity to cheer for. Nick Viall, who recently got engaged on ABC's The Bachelor is dancing. So are Glee's Heather Morris and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan. There's also Erika Girardi of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who is also known as Erika Jayne for her dance club music.

Speaking of music, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei is competing, and so is Spanish-American singer Charo.

There are plenty of contestants for sports fans to root for this season. Aside from Biles, figure skater Nancy Ann Kerrigan, who won a silver medal at the 1994 Olympics, is competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who most recently played on the New York Giants, is also dancing, as is professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton. And the DWTS ballroom has its first baseball star: two-time World Series champion David Ross, who most recently played as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season before announcing his retirement.

Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:

Nancy Ann Kerrigan is dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Chris Kattan is dancing with Witney Carson
Bonner Bolton is dancing with Sharna Burgess
Charo is dancing with Keo Motsepe
Rashad Jennings is dancing with Emma Slater

Heather Morris is dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
David Ross is dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne is dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Mr. T is dancing with Kym Johnson
Normani Kordei is dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Simone Biles is dancing with Sasha Farber
Nick Viall is dancing with Peta Murgatroyd

After the cast was announced in February, Mr. T immediately tweeted his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.



On Good Morning America after the cast announcement, Ross' Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo had a message for him: "Can't wait to watch those hips move. They don't lie, baby."



Meanwhile on Instagram, Ross wrote, "Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support. Check out @dancingabc to see us crush it. We need a team name, comment below with ideas. #DWTS #GMA"
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the latest


Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
