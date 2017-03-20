Fans of television are sure to find a celebrity to cheer for. Nick Viall, who recently got engaged on ABC's The Bachelor is dancing. So are Glee's Heather Morris and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan. There's also Erika Girardi of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who is also known as Erika Jayne for her dance club music.
Speaking of music, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei is competing, and so is Spanish-American singer Charo.
There are plenty of contestants for sports fans to root for this season. Aside from Biles, figure skater Nancy Ann Kerrigan, who won a silver medal at the 1994 Olympics, is competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.
NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who most recently played on the New York Giants, is also dancing, as is professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton. And the DWTS ballroom has its first baseball star: two-time World Series champion David Ross, who most recently played as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season before announcing his retirement.
Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:
Nancy Ann Kerrigan is dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Chris Kattan is dancing with Witney Carson
Bonner Bolton is dancing with Sharna Burgess
Charo is dancing with Keo Motsepe
Rashad Jennings is dancing with Emma Slater
Heather Morris is dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
David Ross is dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne is dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Mr. T is dancing with Kym Johnson
Normani Kordei is dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy
Simone Biles is dancing with Sasha Farber
Nick Viall is dancing with Peta Murgatroyd
After the cast was announced in February, Mr. T immediately tweeted his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.
Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner...— Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017
But if we don't win, what a Pity! It won't be because I didn't try hard! Oh no..., 'cause I'm gonna bring it everyday Fool!— Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017
On Good Morning America after the cast announcement, Ross' Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo had a message for him: "Can't wait to watch those hips move. They don't lie, baby."
WATCH: @ARizzo44 with a message for @D_Ross3 ahead of @DancingABC! #DWTS @Cubs @MLB pic.twitter.com/ON98PJBN24— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2017
Meanwhile on Instagram, Ross wrote, "Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support. Check out @dancingabc to see us crush it. We need a team name, comment below with ideas. #DWTS #GMA"
Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.