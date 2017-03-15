ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mireille Enos and Jay Hayden from 'The Catch' on Season 2 changes

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Mireille Enos and Jay Hayden from ABC's "The Catch." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
So what's new for season 2 on "The Catch?" Well, you might have noticed, there's more humor!

"It's lighter and laughier and we are just embracing the comedy," Enos said.

Also, if you're hoping to see a lavish wedding for Alice and Benjamin, Enos said, you'll have to keep on waiting!

"Not this year, there's hope though!" Enos said.

Meantime, Hayden is excited that viewers will get to see "Danny" grow into a more mature character and start to "grow up."

"He's getting into some interpersonal relationships and interacting with some characters that he never did before," Hayden said.

Another change this season, the addition of T.R. Knight to the cast as Alice's brother.

"He comes in with so many ideas and so much energy," Enos said. "And I love having a sibling on the show because you relate to your family differently, there's just a quippiness between us, it's really fun."

Most are hoping that this second season is a big success as both Enos and Hayden promised a big set up for season three at the end of this season.

Don't miss "The Catch" on Thursdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on ABC!
Related Topics:
entertainmentThe CatchABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' premiere songs revealed
Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state
Trump tweets back after Snoop aims gun at him in new video
Local movie theater adds reclining chairs to keep patrons comfortable
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
Religious articles, stolen from Bishop Ochoa, returned
Union Pacific partnering with Fresno Police to reduce number of train related injuries
Show More
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Family suing Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Clovis PD over SWAT standoff
Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
New database letting parents see how their child's school or school district is performing academically
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
Local businesses finding a new place to run their operations in shared workspaces
More Video