NETFLIX

Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Kevin Spacey controversy

Kevin Spacey is seen in this undated file photo. (AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Netflix has announced that production on "House of Cards" has been suspended amid the controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

In a statement to ABC News, the streaming channel said: "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on HOUSE OF CARDS season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Netflix is reportedly weighing different concepts for a spinoff of the hit show. On Monday they said the upcoming sixth season will be the last for "House of Cards."

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixsex crimesex crimestelevisionu.s. & worldcelebritycelebrity crimeLos Angeles
Load Comments
NETFLIX
'House of Cards' cancelled as fallout continues for Spacey
Watching Netflix' 'Stranger Things' likely to cost you more
T-Mobile offers free Netflix subscription
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
'House of Cards' cancelled as fallout continues for Spacey
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire crews battle dryer fire at Hilmar Cheese Company
Police looking for 268 painting and drawings stolen from parking lot in Los Banos
Silver Alert issued for missing woman and child
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Former second in command of Fresno's Police Department is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
2 men arrested after being accused of stealing van and gun
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport
Show More
Police say the men distracted employees to take thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from different jewelry stores
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos