COMINGUPROSES

Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
EMBED </>More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Nick Viall, "The Bachelor." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
A lot goes into being "The Bachelor" and Nick Viall seems to be taking it all in stride and enjoying it along the way. As for his exes, Kaitlyn and Andi, being paraded around during the promotion of season 21, he said that it doesn't really bother him. "I've always looked at my past as a way to help me be in the best possible position for the future, you know, it is what it is," Nick said.

Now that we are moving past the initial introductions, Nick said that his initial fears were then replaced by nerves when it came to talking to all of the women and dealing with all of the emotions involved. Generally speaking though, he said the women made the process fairly easy for him.

Beyond his time on this season, would Nick ever do another "Bachelor" franchise show again? "No matter what happens, I think I've probably exhausted my time on the 'Bachelor' world," Nick said. But that doesn't mean this is the last we'll be seeing of him. Did you see him dancing with the "fan" girl and learning ballroom on night one? It seems like "Dancing with the Stars" could be calling and he says he would probably be game for the experience.

Don't forget to watch week two of "The Bachelor" Monday night at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC!
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelornick viallbachelorABCcominguproses
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Q & A with 'The Bachelor' Nick Viall
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Nick Viall's heart
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Your Weekend
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News, her publicist says
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
Mariah Carey bungles her NYE show, stops singing
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Help is coming to the residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
Yosemite Valley entrance to Yosemite National Park closed due to upcoming storm
Show More
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
More News
Top Video
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Help is coming to the residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno
More Video