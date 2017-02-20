ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary

EMBED </>More News Videos

Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay deconstructs the 13th Amendment in her new documentary that tackles racism. (KABC)

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Long before Ava Duvernay earned an Oscar nomination for directing "Selma," and even before she was making movies at all, she was a Los Angeles publicist who championed small budget films with big dreams.

Duvernay now has any number of projects in the fire, including directing a film based on the popular book, "A Wrinkle in Time."

Come Feb. 26, she will once again walk the red carpet at the Oscars as a nominee, this time for the documentary, "13th."

"I wanted people to really think and I use a shock and awe tactic," Duvernay explained. "I mean, really, I'm throwing it all at you in 100 minutes."

In "13th," Duvernay uses the 13th Amendment, the abolition of slavery, except as punishment for a crime to take an in-depth look at America's prison system.

The U.S. represents 5 percent of the world's population, but 25 percent of the world's "prison" population, according to the film. In 1970, there were 200,000 people incarcerated in America. That number is now more than 2 million.

As writer and director, Duvernay conducted all 46 interviews seen in the movie.

"This was just our way in, to bring you in, really, 150 years of oppression, prejudice (and) racism. All the ways that we don't see each other, that we don't help each other, that we don't treat each other as human beings and what that amounts to," said Duvernay. "It amounts to this current moment."

Since she was a child, Duvernay has loved the Oscars and the film industry she would eventually enter.

"My aunt, Denise Sexton, loved movies and took her little niece to stand outside on the Saturday before the Oscars to watch the stars go in during their rehearsal," Duvernay recalled. "I saw all kinds of great people."

Those great people included the late Roger Ebert, who championed her early work. Duvernay called him a "huge influence" on her career.

"To learn as a little girl growing up in Compton that you could have conversations around film, that there were ideas that were embedded in the films that went beyond just entertainment, that they can inform you and nourish you and you can feel them kind of in your bloodstream, that they were nutrients in a way, was opening up of a whole new world," said Duvernay. "I'll always be grateful to him for that."

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarshollywood wrapmovie news
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
See who will be presenting at the 2017 Oscars
Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Southeast Fresno
1 person killed in apparent stabbing in Winton
3 suspects in custody after rampage in Fresno neighborhood that left homes and cars vandalized
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm
Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County following water release from Bass Lake
Agencies teaming up to keep an eye on floods in Merced County
Show More
Local organization calling on Fresno leaders for help when it comes protecting undocumented immigrants
Gen. McMaster to remain active duty as national security adviser
Search continues for Fresno couple who allegedly abducted own child
Streets closed off for hours after deadly motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno
Emergency crews from across the state gather in Clovis to prep for upcoming storm
More News
Top Video
Man killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Southeast Fresno
3 suspects in custody after rampage in Fresno neighborhood that left homes and cars vandalized
Skiers and snowboarders enjoying fresh snow brought by storms at Yosemite National Park
National Weather Service breaks down why South Valley gets less rain than other parts of Valley
More Video