OSCARS

Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Take a look at some of the best dressed actresses from Oscars past.

Fashion trends at the Oscars have changed over the past 30 years. But one thing that has remained constant is that stars are dressed to impress when they hit the red carpet.

In 1987, Hollywood's favorite high school crush Molly Ringwald dazzled while Best Actress winner Marlee Matlin also captivated the audience.

In 1997, Nicole Kidman and Courtney Love turned heads as they walked down the red carpet.

Finally, in 2007, Beyoncé wowed all of Hollywood when she attended the Oscars to perform in honor of the movie Dream Girls.

This year's Oscars are sure to provide audiences with new and daring fashion trends.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionscelebritymovieaward shows
Load Comments
Related
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
OSCARS
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Homeowner shot by burglary suspect in Exeter
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
Show More
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
Parents and teachers ask FUSD school board members to make schools safe havens for undocumented students
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
Conditions remain too dangerous for vehicle travel on Highway 41 near Yosemite entrance
HPD: Teen takes bullet for mom in Subway robbery
More News
Top Video
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
More Video