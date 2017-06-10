ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Music Festival

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Abby Anderson performs at the Gildan Broadway Stage on Saturday, June 10 during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.</span></div>
For fans of country music, there is no better place in the world to be than the CMA Music Festival.

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more of the biggest names in country music are gathered this weekend in Nashville for four days of thrilling live performances. Check out photos from the CMA Fest above.
Story sponsored by Jergens and Curel. Soak up more summer festival fun with Jergens and Curel Wet Skin Moisturizers. #WetSkinBestSkin
