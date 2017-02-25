OSCARS

OSCAR PHOTOS: Go behind the scenes as crews get the red carpet ready

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Crews prepare the red carpet on Saturday, Feb. 25 ahead of the Oscars on Sunday.</span></div>
Oscar Sunday is almost here, and crews are working to put the finishing touches on the elaborate red carpet. Hundreds are involved in the preparations, from setting up the giant Oscar statues to playing stand-in for the celebs who will walk the red carpet on Sunday.

Check out all the action in the area outside of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with these behind-the-scenes photos.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovieshollywoodaward showsacademy awardsphotos
Load Comments
OSCARS
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7 students sick, 1 hospitalized after consuming drug-laced cookies at Hoover High School
Drinks at 4 a.m.? Proposed California bill would let bars stay open later
After rains soak California, Gov. Brown seeks $437 million for flooding repairs
Fresno City College warns students after man allegedly gropes woman inside library
Merced County and state leaders survey swollen rivers to identify infrastructure needs
Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work
Judge rejects motion to pull manslaughter plea for Fresno man convicted of killing 7-year-old while driving drunk
Show More
Valley law enforcement gathers in honor of officer, deputy killed in Minkler shootout
Some news outlets blocked from White House media briefing
Larry Flynt's Hustler Hollywood sues the City of Fresno
Man in critical condition after being shot in Central Fresno
5-year-old killed in Bakersfield drive-by shooting
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos