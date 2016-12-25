ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Crossover singer George Michael breaks out in a big smile as he accepts one of his three American Music Awards during ceremonies Monday night, Jan. 31, 1989. (AP Photo&#47;Alan Greth)</span></div>
Remembering the life and career of singer George Michael.
