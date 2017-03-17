CALIFORNIA

Disneyland celebrates 50th anniversary of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

EMBED </>More News Videos

A swashbuckling celebration is underway at Disneyland for the 50th anniversary of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
A swashbuckling celebration is underway at Disneyland for the 50th anniversary of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.

Disneyland art director Kim Irvine was one of the first to ride "Pirates" when it opened in 1967. Her mother was one of the original imagineers.

"It's such a masterpiece and a classic and still as relevant to guests and as popular as it was when it first opened," Irvine said. "The layers of detail and storytelling is so important so that every time that you come through, you see something new."

EMBED More News Videos

A swashbuckling celebration is underway at Disneyland for the 50th anniversary of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.


Eager fans lined up to get back on their favorite ride after it was under refurbishment. Disney said nearly 400 million people have hopped on since "Pirates" first opened.

Irvine said the refurbishment added subtle details to the elaborate scenes and more than 120 animated characters.

The success of the ride launched a movie franchise and other "Pirates of the Caribbean" attractions all over the world. Irvine said Walt Disney would have been thrilled.

"His excitement for what he wanted to do was so strong, he would act out what the pirates were going to do," Irvine said.

To celebrate, Disneyland is offering special merchandise and food, such as the golden churro.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandamusement ridetheme parkamusement parkcaliforniaAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Dine-and-dash dater strikes again
Video shows moment that caused suspect to shoot himself in Hawthorne
New database letting parents see how their child's school or school district is performing academically
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
More california
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Your Weekend
Check out the new teaser trailer for 'Coco'
Mireille Enos and Jay Hayden from 'The Catch' on Season 2 changes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
Show More
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
Authorities confirm bone found in construction site near Chukchansi Resort and Casino is human
Emotional day in court for family of man killed in 2013 crash caused by suspect running from police
Highway 41 between Lemoore and Stratford undergoing major paving operation
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
More Video