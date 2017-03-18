ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland celebrates 50th anniversary of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

EMBED </>More News Videos

A swashbuckling celebration is underway at Disneyland for the 50th anniversary of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
A swashbuckling celebration is underway at Disneyland for the 50th anniversary of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.

Disneyland art director Kim Irvine was one of the first to ride "Pirates" when it opened in 1967. Her mother was one of the original imagineers.

"It's such a masterpiece and a classic and still as relevant to guests and as popular as it was when it first opened," Irvine said. "The layers of detail and storytelling is so important so that every time that you come through, you see something new."

EMBED More News Videos

A swashbuckling celebration is underway at Disneyland for the 50th anniversary of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.


Eager fans lined up to get back on their favorite ride after it was under refurbishment. Disney said nearly 400 million people have hopped on since "Pirates" first opened.

Irvine said the refurbishment added subtle details to the elaborate scenes and more than 120 animated characters.

The success of the ride launched a movie franchise and other "Pirates of the Caribbean" attractions all over the world. Irvine said Walt Disney would have been thrilled.

"His excitement for what he wanted to do was so strong, he would act out what the pirates were going to do," Irvine said.

To celebrate, Disneyland is offering special merchandise and food, such as the golden churro.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandamusement ridetheme parkamusement parkAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Three day Latin music and culture festival kicks off in Tulare
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Your Weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Show More
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Tulare County DA warns of IRS scams this tax season
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
More News
Top Video
7-year-old Fresno boy dances toward recovery after devastating spine injury
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
More Video