The Governors Ball is a welcome relief to about 1,500 guests who attend the Oscar ceremony and are also invited to the ball.The atmosphere is calm and cordial. But after 23 consecutive years as the evening's chef, Wolfgang Puck has learned when the guests finally get here, they are ready for some food and drink.There are Oscars made of salmon, and Oscars made of chocolate and dusted in gold.From made-to-order sushi to mini burgers to tiny tacos to caviar-topped baked potatoes, there will be food everywhere."It's not this formal dinner where you sit in front of a rubber chicken," Puck said. "Everything is in a small version so that way you can have 20 different dishes if you're hungry. And it's all-you-can-eat!"And, apparently, all-you-can-drink, too."Pop goes the Piper!" said Benoit Collard from Piper-Heidsieck champagne. "With these magnums, quite a lot, we'll be opening 1,500 bottles of champagne that night."Wine will also be provided by the Francis Ford Coppola winery. The Oscar-winning director is involved in all steps of the wine-making process."Everything that we do at the winery, Francis is involved," said Corey Beck of the Coppola winery. "And he directs, just as he does. So he created this label. The wine-making team took care of the wine so he was very involved with this."Once the guests have finished enjoying all the savory dishes, there are dozens of options for those who love sweets.And as always, the room will be filled with flowers."This year, we're inspired by California mid-century 1950s, 1960s, clean and modern," said Mark Held of Mark's Garden.In charge of it all for the 28th year is Governors Ball producer Cheryl Ceccheto."Everything has just become bigger, better, more," said Ceccheto. "You have to match that but it's got to seem like it's gotten easier!"The Governors Ball takes place immediately after the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland complex.