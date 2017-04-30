ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: 'Roseanne' poised to make a comeback after 20 years

Multiple networks are reportedly bidding on the rights to a 'Roseanne' reboot. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Could the hit 1990s sitcom 'Roseanne' return to the airwaves with new episodes? Several main cast members have reportedly signed on for an eight-episode limited reboot of the series.

According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, series regulars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert have already signed on for the project, with Laurie Metcalf and others still in negotiations. Several producers from the original series have also signed on.

Multiple networks -- including ABC, which originally aired the series, and Netflix -- are bidding on rights for the project, Andreeva reports.

Barr has yet to confirm the report, but she did take to Twitter over the weekend to express interest in a 'Roseanne' reboot, adding that the current political climate would make great fodder for the show.



Barr also quipped that she had already written the scenes depicting her on-camera husband Dan's death.


'Roseanne' received critical acclaim for its realistic depiction of life in working-class America, topping Nielsen ratings during its run. Reports of the comeback follow the 90s nostalgia-fueled reboot of several other hit sitcoms, including 'Full House' and 'Will & Grace.'

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this television station.

