ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45

EMBED </>More Videos

Boykin co-starred on the MTV series "Rob & Big" with skateboarder Rob Dyrdek.

Christopher Boykin, known to many as "Big," from the MTV show "Rob & Big" has died at the age of 45, according to an MTV press release.

Big co-starred with skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the popular MTV series for several seasons.

"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing," MTV said in a statement. "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."

The reality star's representative said he passed away Tuesday morning from a heart attack.

Big rose to fame in 2006 as Dyrdek's bodyguard. The two lived together until Big had a child.

"My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you," Dyrdek wrote on Twitter after learning of his death. "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly."



Big is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentmtvreality televisioncelebrity deathscelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's the GMA Summer Concert Series line-up
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles competitor workload
It's official: 'American Idol' is returning!
Janet Jackson 'State of the World Tour' tickets go on sale for Fresno show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Local artists fuming after mural celebrating Cesar Chavez in Madera County painted over
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Woman injured in abandoned home fire in Southeast Fresno
Comey gave inaccurate testimony about Clinton emails
Comey's dismissal leaves FBI's Russia investigation in limbo
Read: Donald Trump's full letter firing James Comey
A dozen homes in West Central Fresno evacuated due to brush fire
Show More
Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall
1 person inured after house fire in Southeast Fresno
'I will kill your family': Crenshaw arsonist leaves behind death threat
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Renewed effort underway to allow undocumented farm workers to stay in the US
More News
Top Video
Woman injured in abandoned home fire in Southeast Fresno
Artsfest has something for everyone
Local artists fuming after mural celebrating Cesar Chavez in Madera County painted over
Heart pumping 30 minute workout
More Video