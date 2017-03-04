ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' blames Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Arnold Schwarzenegger said Friday that he's through with "The New Celebrity Apprentice," and he's blaming President Donald Trump for the television reality show's recent poor performance.

The former California governor said he wouldn't mind working with NBC and producer Mark Burnett again "on a show that doesn't have this baggage."

Schwarzenegger replaced the president as host of the show, but Trump remained as an executive producer. The president taunted Schwarzenegger for the show's recent poor performance in the ratings, even mocking him during an address at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The show, which wrapped up its 15th season last month, averaged fewer than 5 million viewers per episode. That was lower than any other incarnation except for a 2010 Trump-hosted edition without celebrities, and the most poorly-rated edition among the youthful viewers NBC cares most about, the Nielsen company said.

Even if he were asked again, Schwarzenegger said he wouldn't want to do it.

"With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show," he said in an interview with the Empire web site. "It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division."

After Schwarzenegger's debut in January, Trump took to Twitter to report the show had been swamped "in comparison to the ratings machine, DJT" - using his initials.

Schwarzenegger shot back on social media that he hoped Trump would work for the American people as aggressively as he did for his ratings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggerdonald trumpreality televisionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Former President Bush on laughing at yourself
Your Weekend
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' new trailer premieres
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Friends and family hold vigil for homeless man killed in Fresno
Family of suspected DUI driver speaks out after deadly crash in Northwest Fresno
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive High-Speed Rail report
Bond measure helping Madera fire and police make much needed changes
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Show More
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos