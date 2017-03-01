ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' cast includes Simone Biles, Mr. T

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Nick Viall, who is currently looking for love on &#39;&#39;The Bachelor,&#39;&#39; will be competing on this season of &#39;&#39;Dancing with the Stars.&#39;&#39; (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
The full cast of season 24 of Dancing with the Stars includes gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and The A-Team star Mr. T, Good Morning America announced Wednesday.

Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:

Nancy Ann Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Chris Kattan will be dancing with Witney Carson
Bonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna Burgess
Charo will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Rashad Jennings will be dancing with Emma Slater

Heather Morris will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
David Ross will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Mr. T will be dancing with Kym Johnson
Normani Kordei will be dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Simone Biles will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nick Viall will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd

Immediately after being announced, Mr. T was already tweeting his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.


Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
