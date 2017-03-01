Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:
Nancy Ann Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Chris Kattan will be dancing with Witney Carson
Bonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna Burgess
Charo will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Rashad Jennings will be dancing with Emma Slater
Heather Morris will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
David Ross will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Mr. T will be dancing with Kym Johnson
Normani Kordei will be dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy
Simone Biles will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nick Viall will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd
Immediately after being announced, Mr. T was already tweeting his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.
Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner...— Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017
But if we don't win, what a Pity! It won't be because I didn't try hard! Oh no..., 'cause I'm gonna bring it everyday Fool!— Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017
Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.