ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

See the trailer for ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' remake

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes will take on the roles of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Castle in the new ABC adaptation of the classic love story. (ABC)

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

Dirty Dancing fans are getting a glimpse of ABC's remake of the classic film in a new trailer, complete with the film's most iconic line.



The television event will star Abigail Breslin as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Colt Prattes as dance instructor Johnny Castle. Debra Messing, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland and more will also star.

The fresh take on the story will feature choreography from Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler. It will also include updated versions of classic songs like "Time of My Life," which can be heard in the trailer.


"Discover what happens to Baby and Johnny after that summer and more about the supporting characters from the original film. This fresh reimagining explores the relationship between Jake and Marjorie Houseman, Lisa's goals in life and uncovers a fully realized character in Neil, with plenty of surprises in store," according to ABC.

Dirty Dancing will premiere Wednesday, May 24 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviestelevisionmovie sequelsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerABC
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Your Weekend
Six Flags Great Adventure unveils virtual reality drop ride
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in Rancho Cucamonga
Man rushed to the hospital after Central Fresno shooting
Clovis 4th of July festival canceled in 2017
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
Show More
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos