ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Forever Selena: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

Ayvah Vega, 6, wasn't even born when Selena Quintanilla-Perez - simply known as "Selena" - was fatally shot on March 31, 1995. However, Vega considers Selena a huge inspiration and celebrated her sixth birthday with a party fit for a Tejano Queen.

"She came across the video and fell in love," said Vega's dad, Alex. "She loved the way Selena danced and sang. She was really intrigued by her outfits."

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

It's been exactly 22 years since Selena was murdered, but for fans like Ayvah, the singer's legacy has only grown stronger, bolstered by numerous pop-cultural markers that have popped up within the last few years.

Selena started singing the Tejano music that eventually made her famous in her father's restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas. Her father Abraham taught the family band and named them Los Dinos after his own group from earlier years. Selena's brother, A.B., played bass, and her sister, Suzette, played drums.


When the Quintanilla family moved to Corpus Christi, Los Dinos started getting gigs at parties and weddings.

Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards. She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry, and achieved crossover fame after her death, with the release of her English language CD, "Dreaming of You."
VIDEO: Beyonce talks about the moment she met Selena


More than two decades after her death, her influence is still being felt. Her official Facebook page has nearly 4 million likes.

M.A.C. released a Selena makeup line in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Selena remembered in emotional makeup tutorial
EMBED More News Videos

Transform yourself into the Queen of Tejano with this makeup tutorial



Also in 2016, Selena was awarded two Hollywood markers of success. Madame Tussaud's unveiled a wax figure modeled after her performance at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 7, 1993. The singer was also awarded a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame, which will be placed this year.

RELATED: 9 moments we'll miss if Selena TV show never happens

Selena's life and legacy are the inspiration behind the annual "Fiesta De La Flor," two-day music festival in Corpus Christi.
PHOTOS: Many gathered to remember Selena


Selena continues to inspire fans who ensure her achievements will never be forgotten.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicmurdertexas newscelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Your Weekend
TV nostalgia: Cast of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunites
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
'Dancing with the Stars' sees its first elimination
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Show More
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe
More News
Top Video
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
More Video