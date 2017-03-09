KINGS COUNTY

South Valley students anxiously awaiting the opportunity to sing with classic rock band Foreigner

The Lemoore High Choir has performed around the globe, but this show strikes a personal chord with family and friends. (KFSN)

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Lemoore High Choir has performed around the globe, but this show strikes a personal chord with family and friends.

In front of a sold out crowd at the Visalia Fox Theater the kids will sing back-up on a classic rock ballad by Foreigner.

The 1984 hit "I want to know what love is" has withstood the test of time.

"For a legendary band like Foreigner-- I mean, how many 15,16, 17-year-olds can say that they performed on stage with them," said Dorie Talob, Choir Director.

Lemoore out-polled three other high schools to win a contest by radio station 99.7 FM.

"At first it was really intense because all of us wanted this amazing opportunity and when we found out we won we were so overjoyed," said Reese Herron, Lemoore High Junior.

Foreigner and another charity are also donating $1,000 to the Lemoore High Choir, but the experience alone is priceless.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthigh schoolkings countygood newsmusiclive musicLemoore
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
