It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

A name, the newmovie has.The franchise announced the title of Episode VIII on Monday morning and released a teaser image.will follow the events of 2015'swith many of the same characters.Carrie Fisher, who plays General Leia Organa, finished filming forbefore she passed away in December. A rep for Lucasfilm told ABC News last month that the impact of her death on futurefilms remains unclear.The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. It's produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.The stand-alone film, which takes place decades before, was released last month.