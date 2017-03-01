ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer has a first look at Kurt Russell's character

A promotional image for ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'' (Marvel Studios)

A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted on Tuesday night, and by the looks of it, the Guardians have their work cut out for them. It's got space battles, dancing, and more Rocket gadgets. Plus, we finally see Peter (Chris Pratt) meet his dad.

Chris Pratt dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to debut the new trailer, and you can check it out here:


The movie's first trailer, released back in October, gave us a look at Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). This new trailer adds more intrigue with Nebula (Karen Gillan), a villain from the first film returning to clash with the Guardians. We also get to see the new golden villain Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). Check out all the characters in the new poster:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters May 5, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
