Three day Spanish music and culture festival kicks off in Tulare

Dozens of bands will take over seven stages on the grounds of the international Agri-Center this weekend. The event is called PuebloFest, and it's a three-day celebration of Spanish music, culture, and community."Lots food, lots of music, ice cold beer which is my favorite, lots of tequila, so just come, everyone's going to have a good time," said organizer Esau Torres.Torres says PuebloFest has been in the making for a couple of years, and is a dream come true. He and his brother are from Tulare, and play in a band that has opened shows for PuebloFest headliners."We have a very small group of people working with us, which is less than ten of us, putting this whole thing together, and I think that it looks great, everybody's loving it, and we just want the community to say 'Hey we want this to be every year.'"Aaron Ordaz is the general manager of a brand new gourmet popsicle business called Pop's Emporium. He wants their product, which he says is like gelato on a stick, to catch on in the Valley. So it made sense for him to come to PuebloFest."We're here just to get everyone a good treat and hopefully make a good name for ourselves," Ordaz said.By early Friday afternoon, the music had started, and more people were showing up, like Gilbert Villasenor and Veronica Puga, from Hanford. They bought their tickets as soon as they went on sale."We always want to do something but we have to get out of the Valley so when it's local, (we) always support the local events whether it's for kids, for adults, or for everybody all around," Villasenor said.This is the first year of PuebloFest, but organizers hope it's just the beginning of something great in Tulare.