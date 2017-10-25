Tony-winning musical, Beautiful-The Carole King Story continues its six-night stay in Fresno

The Broadway show began touring two years ago and is at the Saroyan Theater through Sunday. It follows the life of the highly successful songstress and tells the inspiring story of her rise to stardom."The first couple of lines try to invite the audience to clap and speak directly to them warms them up you can clap. When you hear first few bars I hear oh yeah," said actress Sarah Bockel."I just want them to have a good time hope they leave with one of the songs stuck in their heads, brighten their day," said actor Andrew Brewer.There are seven more opportunities to see the show through Sunday. Ticket prices start at $29 each.