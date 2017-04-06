CELEBRITY DEATHS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill discovered dead in Florida hotel room

Paul O'Neill of Trans-Siberian Orchestra was found dead in his room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites late Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

TAMPA, Florida --
Paul O'Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has died at 61.

University of South Florida police spokeswoman Renna Reddick tells The Associated Press that O'Neill was found dead in his room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites late Wednesday afternoon. She says there were no obvious signs of foul play, and a medical examiner is working to determine an official cause.

The band says in a statement that O'Neill died from a "chronic illness." The band calls his death "a profound and indescribable loss for us all."

O'Neill was a rock producer and manager who began putting together Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 1996. The band is best known for its hard rock takes on Christmas staples like "Carol of the Bells."
