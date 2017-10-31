Wendy Williams passed out live on tv and I’m shook. pic.twitter.com/PkiV0Bz5oL — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams came back after commercial break. Said she overheated in her costume. pic.twitter.com/jccZaQ9oK2 — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

Talk Show host Wendy Williams appears to have fainted during a live broadcast of her show in New York City Tuesday morning.The FDNY was called to Chelsea Television Studios on West 26th Street in Chelsea at 10:51 a.m. after the 53-year-old talk show host -- dressed as the Statue of Liberty -- began to slur her words."Let's get started. Our first guest..." Williams started to say before she backed up and fainted. A crew member was seen running onstage to help her.Here's video of the incident:She was standing and appeared composed after a commercial break."That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."The show posted this message on Twitter:A more detailed statement from Ronn Torossian, spokesperson for Wendy Williams, was issued via email:The FDNY said they are still at the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital.Eyewitness News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition.