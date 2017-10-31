U.S. & WORLD

TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on Wendy Williams' condition.

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan --
Talk Show host Wendy Williams appears to have fainted during a live broadcast of her show in New York City Tuesday morning.

The FDNY was called to Chelsea Television Studios on West 26th Street in Chelsea at 10:51 a.m. after the 53-year-old talk show host -- dressed as the Statue of Liberty -- began to slur her words.

"Let's get started. Our first guest..." Williams started to say before she backed up and fainted. A crew member was seen running onstage to help her.

Here's video of the incident:

She was standing and appeared composed after a commercial break.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."

The show posted this message on Twitter:

A more detailed statement from Ronn Torossian, spokesperson for Wendy Williams, was issued via email:

"Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and nite of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show."

The FDNY said they are still at the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentwendy williamstelevisionChelseaNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
'House of Cards' cancelled as fallout continues for Spacey
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire crews battle dryer fire at Hilmar Cheese Company
Police looking for 268 painting and drawings stolen from parking lot in Los Banos
Silver Alert issued for missing woman and child
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Former second in command of Fresno's Police Department is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
2 men arrested after being accused of stealing van and gun
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport
Show More
Police say the men distracted employees to take thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from different jewelry stores
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week
More News
Top Video
2 men arrested after being accused of stealing van and gun
Fresno dentists buying back candy to send to troops and first responders overseas
Side Hustles
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
More Video