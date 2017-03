In the story of how a life got flipped and turned upside down, the cast of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" provided a bit of nostalgia for fans of the 90s sitcom.The cast, which included Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell, appeared in a photo Monday night on Instagram."Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," Ribeiro wrote.Smith also posted the photo on his Facebook page As always, rest in peace Uncle Phil.