Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival

Soundcheck by Maroon 5 tonight @ Bottlerock in Napa. Three-day concert starts Friday. pic.twitter.com/B1S8g4JvqN — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 26, 2017

It's the calm before the opening act. Napa Valley is getting ready for 120,000 music lovers to descend on the three-day Napa BottleRock music festival starting Friday.Headliners include Maroon 5, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Foo Fighters'.The weekend concert has been sold out for months."It's our biggest weekend of the year, Napa is about to be taken over," said Mike Olson, General Manager of Napa Palisades Saloon.Olson has ordered extra beer and hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers to feed the crowds expected.Many BottleRock fans will be camping.Special parking is available for car campers and those with RVs.BottleRock management declined to discuss security measures at the event but did say patrons should expect metal detectors, wands and bag checks at the security checkpoint.The Napa police department plans to have extra officers on duty around the event and are working with allied agencies keep everyone safe.