CONCERT

Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the calm before the opening act. Napa Valley is getting ready for 120,000 music lovers to descend on the three-day Napa BottleRock music festival starting Friday. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
NAPA, Calif. --
It's the calm before the opening act. Napa Valley is getting ready for 120,000 music lovers to descend on the three-day Napa BottleRock music festival starting Friday.

RELATED: Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock festival

Headliners include Maroon 5, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Foo Fighters'.

The weekend concert has been sold out for months.

"It's our biggest weekend of the year, Napa is about to be taken over," said Mike Olson, General Manager of Napa Palisades Saloon.

RELATED: Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Napa's BottleRock festival

Olson has ordered extra beer and hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers to feed the crowds expected.

Many BottleRock fans will be camping.

Special parking is available for car campers and those with RVs.

BottleRock management declined to discuss security measures at the event but did say patrons should expect metal detectors, wands and bag checks at the security checkpoint.

The Napa police department plans to have extra officers on duty around the event and are working with allied agencies keep everyone safe.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on music festivals.
Related Topics:
entertainmentartthe artsconcertfestivallive musicwinewine industrymusicNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Napa's Bottlerock Festival
CONCERT
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Janet Jackson 'State of the World Tour' tickets go on sale for Fresno show
More concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure
Your Weekend
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
Semi-truck carrying hay overturns, closing HWY 99 and HWY 152 interchange
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Show More
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
More News
Top Video
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure
Ruthe Armstrong's Asian Guacamole
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
More Video