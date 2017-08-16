ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

EMBED </>More Videos

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month (Shutterstock)

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttechnologymoviemovie newsmovie theater
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Custom 'Love Symbol #2' color created for Prince
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bear repellant sprayed during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested
5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
Tulare City Council drafts new policy on chamber use, may affect hospital board meetings
Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water
Wisconsin man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Show More
Visitors continue to go to Yosemite while South Fork Fire continues to burn near Wawona
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
Fresno City Council considering proposed city ordinance to ban outdoor camping to combat city's homeless problem
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Bear repellant sprayed during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
Tulare City Council drafts new policy on chamber use, may affect hospital board meetings
More Video