Your Weekend
Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Hmong New Year
December 22 to 24
Calwa Park

Beary XMAS 2016
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 8:00pm
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:00am
Strummer's
Zoo Lights
This event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the following dates:
Dec 16 to 23
Dec 26 to 30
Chaffee Zoo
Global Winter Wonderland
December 15th through January 8th
Tulare County Fairgrounds
