Your Weekend
Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Art Hop
Thursday, January 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Downtown Fresno and Tower District
Website

Playhouse Merced Presents Stephen King's The Shining
Jan 6th to Jan 22nd
Playhouse Merced
Website

Global Winter Wonderland
December 15th through January 8th
Tulare County Fairgrounds
Website

Premier Bride Showplace
Sundy, January 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center
Website
