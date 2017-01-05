Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Art Hop
Thursday, January 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Downtown Fresno and Tower District
Website
Playhouse Merced Presents Stephen King's The Shining
Jan 6th to Jan 22nd
Playhouse Merced
Website
Global Winter Wonderland
December 15th through January 8th
Tulare County Fairgrounds
Website
Premier Bride Showplace
Sundy, January 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center
Website
Related Topics:
entertainmentweekend guide
entertainmentweekend guide