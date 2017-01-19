Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Tower of Power at Tachi Palace
Thursday, January 19th at 7:30 p.m.
Tachi Palace
Tacos, Brews, and Jams
Thursday, January 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company
Motown Night
Thursday, January 19th at 8: 0p.m.
Fulton 55
Fulton 55 6th Anniversary
January 20th at 8:30 p.m.
January 21st at 8:00 p.m.
