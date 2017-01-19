ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend
EMBED </>More News Videos

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Tower of Power at Tachi Palace
Thursday, January 19th at 7:30 p.m.
Tachi Palace
Website

Tacos, Brews, and Jams
Thursday, January 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company
Website

Motown Night
Thursday, January 19th at 8: 0p.m.
Fulton 55
Website

Fulton 55 6th Anniversary
January 20th at 8:30 p.m.
January 21st at 8:00 p.m.
Related Topics:
entertainmentweekend guide
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
BSB tries to help 'Bachelor' Nick find 'The One'
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Celebrate AFV's 600th episode with these hilarious hits!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mexican Officials say El Chapo being extradited to US
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Cities across the state are asking for emergency water restrictions to be lifted
Man shot in the chest in Central Fresno
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Show More
3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford
Belmont Avenue closed at Hayes due to a fallen tree
Fire destroys vacant home in Fowler
Trump Tells Supporters: 'You're Not Forgotten Anymore'
B-2 Bombers Strike ISIS Camps in Libya
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Posse gearing up for inauguration
Cities across the state are asking for emergency water restrictions to be lifted
3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford
Homes are popping up at the Madera County's newest master planned community
More Video