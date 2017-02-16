Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Tacos, Brews, and Jams
Thursday, February 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company
8th Annual Cupcakes for Cancer
Saturday, February 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Blue Moon Yoga
Beard and Moustache Competition
Saturday, February 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
Frank's Place
Arthouse Benefit Show
Saturday, February 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company
R. Kelly's 12 Nights of Christmas tour
Saturday, February 19th at 7:30 p.m.
Selland Arena
