Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

16th annual Rogue Festival
March 2nd to March 11th
Tower District
Website

Cat in the Hat at Fresno City College
March 3rd to March 11th
FCC Main Stage Theatre
Website

Fresno Home and Garden Show
March 3rd through March 5th
Fresno Fairgrounds
Website

17th annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival
Saturday, March 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Fresno Chinatown
Website

Girls World Expo
Sunday, March 6th
Girls of Merit Brunch: 10:00am-11:30am
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel
Main Expo: 12pm to 4pm
Fresno Convention Center
Website
