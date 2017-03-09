Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Chowchilla Western Stampede
Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m.
Robertson Blvd. in Chowchilla
Monster Jam
March 10th to the 11th
Save Mart Center
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Saturday, March 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Fashion Fair Mall
Craft Beer Crawl
Sunday, March 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Old Town Clovis
16th annual Rogue Festival
March 9th to March 11th
Tower District
Cat in the Hat at Fresno City College
March 9th to March 11th
FCC Main Stage Theatre
