Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Peppa Pig Live Tour
Friday, March 31st 6:00 p.m.
Warnors Theater
Website
Art of Life Exhibit
Saturday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m.
Woodward Park
Website
Big Hat Days
April 1st and 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
Old Town Clovis
Website
Cinderella
Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Saroyan Theatre
Website
Frescon
April 1st and 2nd
Fresno State
Website
Disoriented Comedy Show
Saturday, April 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tower Theatre
Website
