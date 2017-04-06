ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Danzantes Unidos Festival
April 7th through 9th
Breakfast with the Animals
Saturday, April 8th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Chaffee Zoo
Touch a Truck
Saturday, April 8th from 11:00 a.m.
New Covenant Community Church
2017 Fall Harvest Wine Journey
April 8th and 9th
Fresno County wineries and breweries
Knights of Columbus Kite Festival
Sunday, April 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Livingston Middle School
Mini Maker Faire
Sunday, April 9th from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Chukchansi Park
