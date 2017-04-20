Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Vintage Days
April 21st to the 23rd
Fresno State
Website
Pizza Festival
April 21st to the 23rd
Website
Run With the Heroes
Saturday, April 22
Valley Children's Hospital
Website
Bark In The Park
Saturday, April 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Bulldog Diamond
Website
Pepe Aguilar at the Save Mart Center
Sunday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m.
Save Mart Center
Website
National Park Week
April 15th to April 23rd
Website
