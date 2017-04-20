ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Vintage Days
April 21st to the 23rd
Fresno State
Website

Pizza Festival
April 21st to the 23rd
Website

Run With the Heroes
Saturday, April 22
Valley Children's Hospital
Website

Bark In The Park
Saturday, April 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Bulldog Diamond
Website

Pepe Aguilar at the Save Mart Center
Sunday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m.
Save Mart Center
Website

National Park Week
April 15th to April 23rd
Website
