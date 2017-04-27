ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Asian Fest
Saturday, April 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fresno City College
Website

Insane Inflatable Five-K
Saturday, April 29th starting at 8:30 a.m.
Big Fresno Fairground
Website

38th Annual Sunshine Day
Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Roeding Park, Storyland and Playland
Website

Grizzly Fest 2017
Saturday, April 29th starting 2:00 p.m.
Chukchansi Park
Website

Dierks Bentley at the Save Mart Center
Saturday, April 29th at 7:30 p.m.
Save Mart Center
Website
Related Topics:
entertainmentweekend guide
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
See the trailer for ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
Madera school mechanic injured after being run over by bus
Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says
Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
Show More
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
More News
Top Video
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Clovis business owners eagerly awaiting Clovis Rodeo crowds
More Video