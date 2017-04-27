Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Asian Fest
Saturday, April 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fresno City College
Insane Inflatable Five-K
Saturday, April 29th starting at 8:30 a.m.
Big Fresno Fairground
38th Annual Sunshine Day
Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Roeding Park, Storyland and Playland
Grizzly Fest 2017
Saturday, April 29th starting 2:00 p.m.
Chukchansi Park
Dierks Bentley at the Save Mart Center
Saturday, April 29th at 7:30 p.m.
Save Mart Center
