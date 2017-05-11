Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Taste and Toast of the Tower
Thursday, May 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tower District
4th annual Fight with Fashion
Friday, May 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Signature Flight Support FAT - Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Old Town Clovis Farmer's Market
May 12th and 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Old Town Clovis
Super Adoption
Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Valley Animal Center
Arts Fest 2017
Saturday, May 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Madera County Office of Education
What a Wonderful World: Tribute to Louis Armstrong
Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m.
William Saroyan Theatre
