Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Taste and Toast of the Tower
Thursday, May 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tower District
Website

4th annual Fight with Fashion
Friday, May 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Signature Flight Support FAT - Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Website

Old Town Clovis Farmer's Market
May 12th and 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Old Town Clovis
Website

Super Adoption
Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Valley Animal Center
Website

Arts Fest 2017
Saturday, May 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Madera County Office of Education
Website

What a Wonderful World: Tribute to Louis Armstrong
Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m.
William Saroyan Theatre
Website
