Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Youth Music Extravaganza
Sunday, May 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
William Saroyan Theatre
Free Bluegrass Music Shows
Friday, May 26th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Glorious Junk Days
Sunday, May 28th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Old Town Clovis
Memorial Day Ceremony - Visalia
Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 a.m.
Visalia District Cemetery

Bravo Lake Botanical Garden Berry Tasting
Saturday, May 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Bravo Lake Botanical Garden
