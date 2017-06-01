Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
National Donut Day
Friday, June, 2nd
Donut Fantasy: All donuts $1
Krispy Kreme: One free donut to each guest
Lana Coffee: Hosting a celebration featuring donuts and coffee
(Contact business for more information)
Albumpalooza: Tribute to Beatles Sgt. Pepper
Friday, June 2nd at 8:00 p.m.
Tower Theater
Website
Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival
Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tower District
Website
Wizard of Oz
Saturday, June 3rd at 6:00 p.m.
LJ Williams Theater
Website
2017 Whiskey Festival
Saturday, June 3rd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Standard, Fresno
Website
Central Valley Taco Festival
Sunday, June 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Eaton Plaza
Website
