Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Jazz on the Lake
Friday, June 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Pines Resort's Gazebo Deck and Lawn
Side of the Mountain Music Festival
Friday, June 9th at 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m.
5305 West California Avenue
War Tribute Band Raw
Friday, June 9th at 7:45 p.m.
Arte Americas
Breathe Easy Five-K Asthma Bubble Walk
Saturday, June 10tg at 8:00 a.m.
Woodward Park Fresno
126th Annual Merced County Fair
June 7th to the 11th
