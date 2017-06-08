Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Jazz on the Lake
Friday, June 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Pines Resort's Gazebo Deck and Lawn
Website
Side of the Mountain Music Festival
Friday, June 9th at 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m.
5305 West California Avenue
Website
War Tribute Band Raw
Friday, June 9th at 7:45 p.m.
Arte Americas
Website
Breathe Easy Five-K Asthma Bubble Walk
Saturday, June 10tg at 8:00 a.m.
Woodward Park Fresno
Website
126th Annual Merced County Fair
June 7th to the 11th
Website
