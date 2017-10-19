Your weekend

This weekend is the first weekend of Zoo Boo at Chaffee Zoo! Families are invited to come in costume for the event. You can visit your favorite animals, explore the hay maze, do the pumpkin walk or dance at Dracula's Disco. Zoo Boo is on Friday and Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $14. Zoo Boo also returns next weekend.Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are joining forces, Friday night at the Save Mart Center. Tickets are still available and start at $19. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.The city of Fresno is celebrating the grand opening of Fulton Street on Saturday. It begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at three. Then you can take a tour of the changes. The celebration afterward features beer gardens, pop-ups, and live entertainment. It runs from 3 to 10 p.m.A key piece of American history will be brought to life all weekend long-- at Fresno's Kearney Park. Hundreds of families from the valley are expected to attend Civil War revisited through Sunday. Actors dress up as Union and Confederate soldiers for the re-enactment.The sixth annual Fresno Aids walk is this weekend. It pays tribute to those who lost their lives to the disease, those who are currently coping with it and those who are at risk. All proceeds raised will support The Living Room which is Fresno's only HIV / AIDS social support center. The 2k walk and timed 5k run begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is open at 9 a.m. Following the run, enjoy food and entertainment. It's all happening at Woodward's Park view shelter in Northeast Fresno.Taco Fest will be held at Woodward Park on Saturday. It features tacos from 20 local restaurants. Enjoy live performances and cheer for your favorite Chihuahua in a doggy race. Taco fest runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.The Saint Agnes Women's Club is hosting a fashion show benefiting its "Holy Cross Center for Women". Bid on silent and live auction items and enjoy lunch while checking out the season's latest fashions, from local boutiques. The event is on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Convention Center in downtown Fresno. Tickets start at $50.Get your four-legged friend ready for Halloween with the annual Bully Boo Walk at Woodward Park on Sunday. All breeds are welcome to the event, organized by the Fresno Bully Rescue. The walk also doubles as a costume contest. Stroll and shop through dozens of vendor booths, nosh on snacks and strike a pose in the photo booths. All proceeds help fund the operations of the non-profit Fresno Bully Rescue. The walk begins at nine. Registration is $15.