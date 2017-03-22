TOPEKA, Kansas --Five siblings in Kansas are looking to be adopted together, and since their story was shared, it has resulted in a massive response worldwide.
"Just since Friday, I think we've received about 1,300 emails," Theresa Freed, communications director for the Kansas Department for Children and Families, told ABC News. "We've identified some possible families who may be a good fit."
Bradley, 11, Preston, 10, Layla, 8, Landon, 6, and Olive, 2, also known to some as the "Fab 5," have been in foster care for more than a year.
The children attend church regularly. Their hobbies include dancing to hip-hop, collecting Pokemon and soccer, the Kansas Star reported.
As a result of a big response, the children's listing has been removed from the Adopt Kansas Kids website.
The children will remain in foster care until the state works to find them a permanent home.
