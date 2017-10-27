FAMILY & PARENTING

Air Force retracts tweet's Santa clause: He's real after all

MINOT, N.D. --
The U.S. Air Force says its tweet declaring Santa Claus "isn't real" was just a bluff, part of a threat to steal Christmas from two feuding bases.

Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri jostled on Twitter about which fleet was better. KFGO radio reports the official Air Force account responded that if the bases couldn't get along, Santa would "bring you nothing this year because he isn't real!"

After the tweet generated widespread ridicule, the Air Force reversed itself. It declared Santa in fact "is real" and that the previous message was just an attempt to get the bases "in line."

The Air Force stressed its North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa's Christmas Eve sleigh travels using satellites, radar, and jets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familychristmas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
320 million corn-kernel ball pit on display at pumpkin patch
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Grocery stores taking notice as more men head to the supermarket
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
SUGAR RUSH: 8-year-old in Visalia with cerebral palsy receives "Wreck-it Ralph" inspired wheelchair
Arrested for having a hand gun in the car with an infant, she's now out on bail
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Police search for suspect after stabbing at Southeast Fresno gas station
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail
Juvenile in Visalia arrested for making terrorist threats
Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Show More
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
Yosemite High gears up for homecoming, welcoming back football player after freak accident
Fresno Police investigate possible hate crime after student reported physical altercations on campus
Fresno City Council approves relocation of SW Fresno rendering plant after decades of complaints
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos