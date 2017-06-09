FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love

EMBED </>More Videos

Almost 68 years together, and they're still deeply in love. (paigefranklinphotography.com)

Ollie and Donald King have had a lifetime of love and they're still going strong.

The couple will celebrate 68 years of marriage in September. Their granddaughter, Ashley Owen, arranged for them to have a photo shoot on their farm in Crab Orchard, Kentucky.

"I'm obsessed with them and I think they're super adorable, even though I'm biased," Owen, 24, told ABC News. "I really did it just for myself because I'm obsessed with them and I thought it would be great."

Donald worked as a pastor for 47 years and Ollie was a quilter for over 30 years. The couple still tends to their roughly 100-acre farm, where they have raised cattle, and grown corn, soybeans and tobacco for the past 30 years, according to photographer Paige Franklin.

Franklin said on Facebook, "I asked him to tell me the one thing he was most proud of her for...and he looked at me for a minute and looked at her, and he said 'there really isn't just one thing. She's just amazing all around.'"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodmarriage
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
Four-year-old had a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' birthday party
Flowers for grads
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton
ICE arrests over 50 in Central California operation
Clerk duct-taped, tens of thousands in jewelry and cash taken during armed robbery in Caruthers
Motorcyclist dies in Central Fresno crash
UC Merced dorms among costliest in UC system, report says
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Show More
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after being stuck with needle, officials say
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories: 6/9/17
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
More Video