FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad-to-be takes the biggest golf shot of his life with golf-themed gender reveal

(PeterBurnsESPN/Twitter)

Kaitlin Stanford for Babble
This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.

When Peter Burns and his wife Lauren were ready to find out their baby's gender earlier this week, they knew they had to do something special - so they started brainstorming.

Burns, who hosts the sports news show SEC Now on ESPN, tells Babble that he'd seen a baseball player hit an "exploding baseball" just a few months ago to reveal his baby's gender. And that got Burns thinking: What if he used an exploding golf ball to learn whether the couple was having a boy or a girl? And what if he didn't just tee off in the backyard, but filmed it all going down on one of the most famous golf holes in the country?

And so, on April 24, as his wife looked on and a friend manned the camera, Burns teed off from Hole 7 at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California - and braced himself for the moment the ball would explode into a powdery pink or blue.

"We were more excited than nervous," Burns tells Babble. "We were going to wait until the following day when we were scheduled for our original tee time, but we couldn't wait. So we headed out to the golf course as soon as we arrived. It happened on Hole 7, so those first 6 holes were filled with some much anticipation."

As it turns out, Pebble Beach holds a special place in the couples' hearts: "Over the last few years [Lauren has] taken me on an annual trip out here as a birthday gift," says Burns. "So it just fell at the right time now this year that we had just got the results."

And it was quite the birthday surprise. As soon as they wrapped the video, the couple fired it off in a quick text to all their close friends and family. According to Burns, their responses "were full of love and happiness."

While Burns was convinced the baby was going to be a girl since Day 1, his wife was Team Blue, all the way. But no matter what, Burns says he's just happy his baby-to-be is healthy.

"This is our first child," says Burns, who adds that since he's adopted, "our [child] will be the first blood relative that I've ever met." (How exciting!)

Burns' tweeted the cool gender reveal video shortly after sharing it with family and friends - and no surprise, it quickly went viral.

Catch the full clip below, and see for yourself whether the Burns family will be welcoming a baby girl or boy this fall!


More on Babble:
The Rock Has Some Adorable Aspirations for His 1-Year-Old Daughter That'll Melt Your Heart
This Couple Used Colored Smoke for the Most Unique Gender Reveal We've Ever Seen
Dad's Brutally Honest Account of His Wife Giving Birth Will Make You LOL
Related Topics:
familysportsgolfparentingchildrenbabybabble
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
South Jersey newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Man killed at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest
Marine dad has beautiful tea party with daughter
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
Madera school mechanic injured after being run over by bus
Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says
Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
Show More
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos