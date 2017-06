EMBED >More News Videos Graduation season is in full swing and whether you're throwing it or attending it, a party is in your near future.

Graduation season is in full swing and whether you're throwing it or attending it, a party is in your near future.If you're attending a graduation ceremony or party, chances are you'll see the honoree with a lei. Some are traditional orchid leis, others made of candy, or even money.At Kiku Floral, they have been busy filing graduation orders.Kiku floral has been in business for the last 33 years and now located in the Expo Party Rental location.