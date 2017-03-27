FAMILY & PARENTING

Girl ends up with 3rd-degree burns from homemade slime

MASSACHUSETTS --
There is a new warning for parents about a popular project for kids.

Homemade slime is hot "do it yourself" trend right now, but it could also be putting your kids at risk.

One child in Massachusetts ended up with third-degree burns on her hands, and now, her mother is speaking out about the dangers.

For months, Siobhan Quinn thought she was winning the battle between electronics, social media and her 11- year-old daughter Kathleen.

"I thought it was great," she said. "I encouraged it, bought all the stuff, and then when they were gone, I bought more. She was being a little scientist...(Now), I feel terrible. I feel like the worst mother."

The fifth-grader was making homemade slime, just like seemingly everyone else at school. But last weekend, while at a sleepover, Kathleen woke up in the middle of the night in excruciating pain

"It felt like really hot and tingly," Kathleen said.

Mom Siobhan became instantly alarmed when Kathleen returned home the next day.

"She was crying in pain, 'my hands hurt, my hands hurt,'" Siobhan said. "When we looked at them, they were covered in blisters."

The Quinns took Kathleen to Southshore Hospital, where doctors determined the blisters were actually second- and third-degree burns, likely the result of prolonged exposure to borax one, of the main ingredients in homemade slime.

"You just have to really read the packages, know what you're mixing," Dr Megan Hannon said. "Because there are certain things in the home that are just dangerous."

Kathleen is recovering, but she's missed a week of school and sleeps with her hands in splints

It is a difficult lesson mom and daughter had to learn the hard way, but Siobhan hopes her story will resonate with other parents.

"I've had other mother say, 'Oh, we've made it a million times, it's fine, nothing happened to my child,'" she said. "We made it a million times, too, and nothing else happened."
Related Topics:
familywarningparentingDo It Yourself
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
5 siblings hope to be adopted together
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
'Brave Gowns' to give hope to sick kids in hospital
Theater chain in SoCal to feature playground for kids
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Authorities search for missing "at risk" man near Clovis
NFL owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas
3 Fresno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
House intel chair on WH grounds day before briefing Trump on alleged surveillance
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
Show More
Suspect in Southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured is family member, authorities say
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos